Beer-Themed Watch Collabs

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe G-SHOCK x Budweiser watch introduces a brand-new and limited-edition DW5600 timepiece, the DW5600BUD20, that celebrates both brands in style. The red and white watch boasts collectible packaging that mimics the look of a 25-ounce tall can, plus a custom box that reminds of a case of beer. For this...

www.trendhunter.com
#The Watch
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Branded Collab Canvas Sneakers

COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and Converse join forces to work on new tonal iterations of the Chuck 70 sneaker model. The two new options include Steel Gray and Blue Quartz. The silhouette prepares for the warmer season as the canvas sneakers are spotlighted by the black heart emblem on the upper.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Beer-Covered Popcorn Snacks

The Joe & Seph's Budweiser Gourmet Popcorn is a new product created by the British snack brand in partnership with the iconic Americana beer brand to offer avid snackers with an unexpected new treat to enjoy. The popcorn is made in small batches in the brand's London-based kitchen and is...
ApparelNYLON

Diplo Is Dropping A Trippy Crocs Collab

There’s another Crocs collab on the way, this time courtesy of Diplo. The musician announced the new partnership via Instagram on Wednesday, wearing a pair of the signature foam clogs, a strategically placed leaf, and nothing else. “I have worn @crocs everyday the past year and it didn't go unnoticed,”...
ApparelEsquire

Undone and Staple's New Collab Brings the Worlds of Watches and Streetwear Together

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. Undone watches got its start in 2014 with something of a novel idea, and an approach to watchmaking that had never really been tried by conventional watchmakers. Basically, it was up to you. An online configuration engine allowed you to pick and choose from a comprehensive range of variables down to metal, dial, hands, and straps, to name just a few, meaning that—if you had the patience—you could extrapolate hundreds of possible permutations.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Chocolate-Themed Tonal Sneakers

Nike introduces a new colorway model of the Dunk High silhouette with the unveiling of 'Light Chocolate' for the summer season. The high-cut shoes are themed around the sweet snack, with dark brown details in the form of nubuck materials at the quarter panels and the collar. White bone color...
Businesstrnto.com

Superette and 4YE launch a new merch collab

Cult-favourite (and Canadian) cannabis brand Superette is known for taking a community-based approach to retail with its positive programming and grassroots perspective on cannabis culture. Building on the brand’s mission, Superette has partnered with streetwear brand 4YE to create a limited-edition collection of merchandise. The collection features vintage Superette reworks,...
ApparelPosted by
Teen Vogue

Diplo’s Crocs Collab Is Literally Wild

There’s no escaping it. 2021 is the year of Crocs. The comfortable yet controversial shoes have risen to popularity lately and picked up some celeb fans along the way like Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber, who have both collaborated with the brand. No matter where you stand on the Crocs debate, you’re probably going to see more of them but perhaps none quite like their latest collection. The brand has just unveiled its new collaboration with DJ Diplo and the designs are out of this world!
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sitcom-Themed Sweater Patterns

Schitt's Creek style icon David Rose is known for sporting statement designer sweaters and thanks to a yarn brand partnership, fans will soon be able to make their own David Rose sweaters with Rose Apothecary branding. Schitt's Creek teamed up with Lion Brand Yarn Company to create officially licensed patterns and supplies so that fans can create their own handmade products that draw style inspiration from the character.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Strawberry-Themed Drink Menus

Summer 2021 is here and Peet’s Coffee is celebrating with the debut of a fresh new 'Summer of Strawberries' menu. Just as the name suggests, Peet's Coffee's new Summer of Strawberries menu is a series of drinks made up of fresh strawberries. Highlights from the new menu include three blended iced Frappés with a fruity strawberry twist: the Mocha Strawberry Frappé, the Matcha Strawberry Frappé, and the Strawberry Crème Frappé. All three of these new drinks are made with creamy milk, ice, and real strawberry puree. The menu also includes the return of the Strawberry Lemon and Berry Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shakers, which are served with fresh strawberry fruit slices.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Pride-Themed Clothing Capsules

Mavi, the Turkish jean brand beloved for its high-quality and well-fitted denim, recently debuted its first-ever Pride Collection. Mavi has "a brand identity deeply rooted in diversity, individuality, and inclusivity," and its new series embraces these values. Dubbed 'All for Love,' the gender-fluid capsule pays homage to love and unity...
BusinessSole Collector

Puma and 2K Are Dropping a New Collab Soon

Puma is diving into the gaming space for its latest collaboration. The brand recently revealed that it has tapped video game publisher 2K to deliver a new capsule of sneakers and apparel centered around a new Court Rider style. The collaborative shoe wears a bevy of vibrant accents of green,...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Pride-Themed Eyelash Extensions

Canadian beauty brand LASHGOD recently launched the limited-edition PROUD TO BE ME Eyelash Extensions in honor of Pride month. The strip lashes are available in eight stunning styles that sport Pride-themed colors like Purple Paradise, Lady Tangerine, and Turquoise Fantasy. The PROUD TO BE ME Eyelash Extensions are the perfect way to wear Pride loud and proud.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Exclusive Alien-Themed Seltzers

In anticipation of the Pentagon's upcoming UFO report, Bud Light launched a set of alien-themed Bud Light Seltzers in four classified flavors. The beer brand promised to unveil the new flavors if the Pentagon showed them the aliens associated with the UFO incident. The alien-themed Bud Light Seltzers capitalize on the media hysteria that surrounds the report, making the beer brand appear current and timely to Bud Light fans.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Exclusive Holiday-Themed Bourbons

Iowa-based Cedar Ridge Distillery will release a Fourth of July bourbon label on its best-selling bourbon whiskey. To commemorate the holiday, the brand aims to strengthen its connection to its beloved heartland. Cedar Ridge's 2021 campaign label will replace the brand's original and recognizable red tape design with a flag-inspired illustration.
ApparelSole Collector

Clot Revisits Past Collab With New Chuck 70s

Clot is rekindling its collaborative partnership with Converse by dropping a new sneaker project inspired by one of their first collaborations together. According to the Hong Kong-based fashion label, it has referenced the Chuck Taylor All Star “Handshake” collab from 2011 for its upcoming Chuck 70 Ox and Hi styles. Similar to the inspiration, the uppers wear a simplistic color scheme of grey and white, respectively, combined with Clot’s signature Silk Royale design embossed on the tongue tag, shoelaces, and footbed. Additional details include a gum rubber stripe that wraps around the midsole’s forefoot while Clot logos appear at the heel.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Is This the Greatest Todd Snyder x Timex Watch Collab Yet?

Todd Snyder has a longstanding history of taking Timex watches, which may or may not be on your radar in their original form, and making them pieces you can’t wait to buckle on in the morning. The latest, and potentially greatest, was just released: a 38mm Q Timex with a smooth cream-colored dial.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Modern Minimalist Dive Watches

The Aktiv Dive Watch, developed by design studio LARSEN & ERIKSEN, is a modern, minimalist timepiece that has a sleek ultra-slim case. The case is only 8.5mm, significantly thinner than many watches in the category. The slim design sacrifices none of the Aktiv Dive Watch's functionality as it maintains water resistance up to 200 meters and resists water pressure up to 20 ATM. The stainless steel construction and scratchproof sapphire ensure durability and longevity.
Apparelablogtowatch.com

Let eBay Help You Build a Collection Fit For a Watch Enthusiast

Sponsored Post presented on aBlogtoWatch for advertiser. With the recent launch of eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee, every $2,000+ watch is authenticated to allow you to shop the wide variety of watches offered with confidence. After purchasing a watch that is covered by the Authenticity Guarantee, it will be shipped to eBay’s partner third-party authenticator. The authenticator will perform a multi-point inspection on the item, re-package it in new, premium eBay packaging, and send it to you using insured and expedited shipping. With the watch, you’ll receive an authenticity report card that verifies the product, which can also be used to further boost future resale value. The cost of all of this is covered by eBay, too.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Designer Celebrity Clothing Collabs

The Yeezy Gap Cloud Jacket is the inaugural item dropped in the highly anticipated Yeezy Gap collaboration that features designs from rap superstar Kanye West. The Yeezy Gap Cloud Jacket is a new take on the classic puffer jacket with an amorphous design that pops in its electric blue color. The jacket features Kanye West's streetwear style and signature branding with the YZY logo on the tag.