Beer-Themed Watch Collabs

There’s no escaping it. 2021 is the year of Crocs. The comfortable yet controversial shoes have risen to popularity lately and picked up some celeb fans along the way like Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber, who have both collaborated with the brand. No matter where you stand on the Crocs debate, you’re probably going to see more of them but perhaps none quite like their latest collection. The brand has just unveiled its new collaboration with DJ Diplo and the designs are out of this world!