As the countdown to the beginning of the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2021 nears its end, we take one last look at the teams involved. With only one day remaining until the group stage of MSC 2021 kicks off, the anticipation is so thick that you could cut it with a knife. Although the event’s 2020 iteration had to be cancelled due to the ongoing global pandemic, MSC’s triumphant return brings with it a new chance for 12 teams to be crowned as the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang champions of Southeast Asia and claim their share of the $150,000 prize pool. Having already examined Group A, Group B, and Group C, it is now time to take a closer look at Group D.