Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ibrahima Konate: Liverpool have signed player with ‘massive potential’, Jurgen Klopp insists

By Sports Staff
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0bfi_0aEUj0OZ00

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool FC have secured a player of "massive potential" with the signing of Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds have completed a £36m deal for former RB Leipzig defender with the 22-year-old putting pen to paper on a long-term deal with the club.

Liverpool endured difficulties in the heart of defence with the absences of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez proving costly in the ultimate failed defence of their Premier League crown.

Klopp believes he now has a player who will immediately help in that area of his team.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to add a player of Ibrahima’s quality to our squad and he is someone I’ve admired for a long time, ever since I first became aware of his potential when he was at Sochaux,” Klopp told the club's official website.

“After the problems we had with injuries in the centre-half position last season, there’s no doubt it was clear it was an area of the team we needed to strengthen – but I first have to say that the job Nat, Rhys and Ozan did was incredible. Unbelievable really.

“In Ibrahima we are signing a player who will add to the quality we already have here. His physical attributes are very impressive; he is quick, he is very strong and he is dominant in the air.

“He comes to us after playing more than 90 times for Leipzig in the Bundesliga and European football. I’m sure that number would have been more but for some injury, but even so that means he already has experience of what it takes to compete in two outstandingly difficult competitions.

“He also played for a team in the Champions League in high-pressure matches, who have a similar football vision to ourselves. I am confident we are signing a player who can play for us right away, but he is a boy of 22 years of age who has room to improve because of his massive potential. I know that’s something he is eager to work on with us to become an even better player.

“For me, that’s really exciting because I have seen how good he is already and I’m looking forward to working with him when he joins up with us in pre-season.”

The Independent

The Independent

151K+
Followers
82K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Fc#Liverpool Fc#Reds#Rb Leipzig#European#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

France Football: Dortmund eye Milan target to replace €100m winger linked with Man Utd, Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund have a charm offensive in mind as they look to win the race for Milan target Jonathan Ikone, a report claims. Calciomercato.com reported earlier this month the Rossoneri have turned to Lille as they look to reinforce the right wing department with Ikone a target, and relations between the clubs are excellent, as Elliott Management have been involved in the French club as well.
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Premier League top 4 race: Where it stands for Liverpool in the final week

It all comes down to the final week as Liverpool prepare for two decisive games in the Premier League, vying with Leicester and Chelsea for a place in the top four. Victory over West Brom on Sunday was essential, and a late, late winner from Alisson has kept the Reds in with a hope of reaching next season’s Champions League.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Stuttgart Interested In Signing Loris Karius

According to a report from Kicker on Friday, VfB Stuttgart are targeting Loris Karius as their new number one Keeper for next season. Loris Karius has fallen out of favour at Liverpool ever since his disastrous 90 minutes against Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League Final. Since then, Karius...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Suarez rescues Atletico's Liga hopes, Chelsea season hangs in balance, Alisson heroics for Liverpool

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich may have wrapped up the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga titles respectively, but the races in La Liga and Ligue 1 are going down to the final weekend as Luis Suarez starred for Atletico Madrid and PSG closed the gap on Lille. Elsewhere we saw Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi score note-worthy goals, Alisson produce a moment of genuine magic for Liverpool, and Chelsea lose the FA Cup as a precursor to a critical week for their top-four hopes.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Liverpool looking to beat trio of LaLiga giants to free transfer signing of talented Sevilla stopper

Liverpool are reportedly looking to beat three LaLiga giants to the free transfer signing of Sevilla goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor this summer. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to freshen up the position below No.1 Alisson this summer, despite talk that veteran stopper Adrian could be handed a new deal. To that end, Klopp wants more competition alongside Irish youngster Caoimhin Kelleher, who impressed when called upon this season.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Netherlands Euro 2020 squad: 36-player preliminary squad announced

The tournament begins in June, and the Netherlands' Euro 2020 squad was the first to be confirmed. Dutch boss Frank De Boer has revealed an enormous 36-man preliminary squad, which he will have to whittle down to just 26 – itself bigger than the usual 23 for tournaments – before things kick off on June 11.
Premier League90min.com

The Liverpool lineup that should start against Burnley

Just two games stand between Liverpool and returning to the Champions League next season. After the season they've had, that would be some feat. Alisson's wonderfully dramatic late header against West Brom means their fate is in their own hands heading into their penultimate matches and with Chelsea set to face Leicester during the week, one of the two teams above them is guaranteed to drop points.
UEFAempireofthekop.com

Jurgen Klopp told to sign wonderkid who scored past Ibrahima Konate twice this week

Liverpool have been urged to sign Netherlands U21 starlet Myron Boadu, who bagged a double against France U21 earlier this week. Former Reds midfielder Stan Collymore has previously tipped Jurgen Klopp to make an offer for the 20-year-old, but at the time of writing there are no solid reports linking the Premier League goliaths with the forward.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

A Side-By-Side Comparison Of Ibrahima Konate And Virgil Van Dijk Dealing With Kylian Mbappe Is Frightening

Liverpool's potential new centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate could be a force to be reckoned with next season. Jurgen Klopp's side have officially reached an agreement for the transfer of Konate from RB Leipzig after the France U21 international finalised terms and passed a medical - with a fee of around £36 million reported.