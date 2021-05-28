Ibrahima Konate: Liverpool have signed player with ‘massive potential’, Jurgen Klopp insists

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool FC have secured a player of "massive potential" with the signing of Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds have completed a £36m deal for former RB Leipzig defender with the 22-year-old putting pen to paper on a long-term deal with the club.

Liverpool endured difficulties in the heart of defence with the absences of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez proving costly in the ultimate failed defence of their Premier League crown.

Klopp believes he now has a player who will immediately help in that area of his team.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to add a player of Ibrahima’s quality to our squad and he is someone I’ve admired for a long time, ever since I first became aware of his potential when he was at Sochaux,” Klopp told the club's official website.

“After the problems we had with injuries in the centre-half position last season, there’s no doubt it was clear it was an area of the team we needed to strengthen – but I first have to say that the job Nat, Rhys and Ozan did was incredible. Unbelievable really.

“In Ibrahima we are signing a player who will add to the quality we already have here. His physical attributes are very impressive; he is quick, he is very strong and he is dominant in the air.

“He comes to us after playing more than 90 times for Leipzig in the Bundesliga and European football. I’m sure that number would have been more but for some injury, but even so that means he already has experience of what it takes to compete in two outstandingly difficult competitions.

“He also played for a team in the Champions League in high-pressure matches, who have a similar football vision to ourselves. I am confident we are signing a player who can play for us right away, but he is a boy of 22 years of age who has room to improve because of his massive potential. I know that’s something he is eager to work on with us to become an even better player.

“For me, that’s really exciting because I have seen how good he is already and I’m looking forward to working with him when he joins up with us in pre-season.”