Liverpool confirm agreement to sign Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig

Liverpool have announced an agreement to sign defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig , pending international clearance and a work permit being granted.

The Reds have been pursuing a new centre-back ahead of next season after long-term injuries to each of Virgil van Dijk , Joe Gomez and Joel Matip led to them signing Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies in January.

Kabak is not expected to see his loan made permanent but, as reported by the Independent ’s Melissa Reddy , Konate has been a top target and the Anfield club have now moved to sign him from the Bundesliga club by paying his release clause, estimated at £36 million.

Konate is about to embark on the U21 Euros with France, meaning the Reds have hurried to get the deal across the line before he departs, allowing him to join up with the squad for pre-season.

Liverpool say the 22-year-old has signed a “long-term contract” and has already passed his medical.

“I’m really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool,” Konate told the club website upon the transfer being confirmed.

“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family and I am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and getting started on this new chapter.

“Right now, my focus is on the U21 European Championships with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling.

“I have worked very hard for many years to get to this point.”

Konate also thanked his former club for helping him reach this stage, having spent four years in Germany, playing close to 100 times for Leipzig.