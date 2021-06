You might be familiar with the story of Justine Sacco. If not expressly, then perhaps the name rings a bell. In 2013, Sacco, based in New York, was killing time at London Heathrow ahead of a flight to Cape Town. As she ambled around the terminal to whittle the minutes away, she decided to tweet the following to her 170 followers: “Going to Africa. Hope I don’t get AIDS. Just kidding. I’m white!” Soon after, she boarded her plane and spent most of the 11-hour flight asleep.