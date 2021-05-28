Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Vital Signs: childhood cancer funding

By KHGI
NebraskaTV
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 4% of the National Cancer Institute Research investments are spent on childhood cancer. In the last 30 years, chemotherapy for brain tumors has not changed. Kylie Dockter, executive director at Team Jack Foundation tells us why that is.

nebraska.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Childhood Cancer#National Cancer Institute#Brain Tumors#Team Jack Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancerpanolawatchman.com

Guest Column: The signs and symptoms of bladder cancer

May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to focus on public awareness and education about this disease. Early detection is a critical step in working towards a cure. Who is at risk for bladder cancer? These are some of the more common risk factors:. Smoking is the most...
CancerSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: National Cancer Institute is falling short on funding

As a cancer survivor, I care deeply about research into this terrible disease, which is why I was heartened to see a significant increase in funding for the National Institutes of Health, including the creation of a new agency dedicated to trying to speed delivery of promising research to patients with hard-to-treat cancers and other illnesses. This could be a potentially great accelerator for new treatments and greater results.
CancerScience Daily

Targeted therapy could be first line treatment for childhood cancer

Scientists studying a common childhood cancer have made a major breakthrough which could lead to a cure for some youngsters who would not have survived the condition. An international study, involving Newcastle University, UK, has for the first time found a genetic marker in tumours from patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.
CancerEurekAlert

Study reveals racial and ethnic disparities in childhood cancers by single year of age

New research uncovers substantial differences in rates of childhood cancers when considering single year of age rather than grouping several years together. The study published by Wiley early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, also found that minority children have different risks than white children for many types of cancer.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New breakthrough could lead to a cure for common childhood cancer

Scientists studying a common childhood cancer have made a major breakthrough which could lead to a cure for some youngsters who would not have survived the condition. An international study, involving Newcastle University, UK, has for the first time found a genetic marker in tumors from patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New research uncovers substantial differences in rates of childhood cancers

New research uncovers substantial differences in rates of childhood cancers when considering single year of age rather than grouping several years together. The study published by Wiley early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, also found that minority children have different risks than white children for many types of cancer.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Team Identifies Genetic Marker Associated With Aggressive Childhood Cancer

An international study, involving Newcastle University, UK, has for the first time found a genetic marker in tumours from patients with high-risk neuroblastoma. Research, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, has identified that alterations in the neuroblastoma's ALK (anaplastic lymphoma kinase) gene are associated with a significantly poorer prognosis for children with high-risk disease.
CancerEurekAlert

Genetic discovery could help guide treatment for aggressive childhood cancer

A new study could lead to improved decision making in assigning treatments for children with the aggressive cancer rhabdomyosarcoma after revealing key genetic changes underlying development of the disease. In the largest and most comprehensive study of rhabdomyosarcoma to date, scientists found that specific genetic changes in tumours are linked...
Cancerthemountvernongrapevine.com

International Study of Rare Childhood Cancer Finds Genetic Clues, Potential for Tailored Therapy

In children with rhabdomyosarcoma, or RMS, a rare cancer that affects the muscles and other soft tissues, the presence of mutations in several genes, including TP53, MYOD1, and CDKN2A, appears to be associated with a more aggressive form of the disease and a poorer chance of survival. This finding is from the largest-ever international study on RMS, led by scientists at the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Center for Cancer Research, part of the National Institutes of Health.
Cancertownandcountrymag.com

He Lost His Newborn to Childhood Cancer but for Andrew Kaczynski, the Fight Has Only Begun

When their six-month-old daughter Francesca was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer over Labor Day weekend last year, Andrew Kaczynski and his wife Rachel Ensign used their journalistic acumen (he’s a reporter at CNN, she at the Wall Street Journal) to gather as much information as possible about her disease. “It was literally like the worst reporting project ever,” Kaczynski says. They discovered that there were only four oncologists in the country who specialized in Francesca’s type of cancer, an aggressive tumor known as ATRT, and within a week of the pathology report they packed up and moved from Brooklyn to Boston, where their baby girl could begin treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. After a three-month battle, Francesca died on Christmas Eve. She was just nine months old.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Signify Health Is Moving Pediatric Cancer Trials Into the Home

Dallas-based Signify Health is partnering with the Children’s Oncology Group in a home-based clinical trial for pediatric patients fighting leukemia. The collaboration will reduce barriers to treatment and enable a more diverse patient base. COG is the world’s largest organization focused on childhood and adolescent cancer research. They bring their...
CancerGrand Rapids Business Journal

Hospitality group raising funds for cancer research

Greenleaf Hospitality Group is partnering with Hockey For Life to raise funds for cancer research and to provide services to those currently fighting the disease. Hockey For Life’s primary goal is to raise money for the American Cancer Society. By partnering with local businesses like Greenleaf Hospitality Group (GHG), Hockey for Life wishes to tell local communities they are not fighting cancer alone.
CancerUS News and World Report

Early Signs of Lung Cancer and Why Screening Is Important

Lung cancer screening is important as it's possible to have lung cancer initially with no signs. Lung cancer is the No. 1 cause of death by cancer in both men and women in the U.S., accounting for about 25% of all deaths from cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. There are more people who die from lung cancer than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined.
Peoria, AZpeoriatimes.com

Barro’s, Pepsi partner for pediatric cancer fund

Family-owned Barro’s Pizza and Pepsi are teaming up for the sixth year this June to raise money for children and families affected by pediatric cancer. Until June 30, all Barro’s Pizza locations will donate proceeds, up to $40,000, from the sale of any lunch special to the nonprofit Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children.