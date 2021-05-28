Vital Signs: childhood cancer funding

When their six-month-old daughter Francesca was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer over Labor Day weekend last year, Andrew Kaczynski and his wife Rachel Ensign used their journalistic acumen (he’s a reporter at CNN, she at the Wall Street Journal) to gather as much information as possible about her disease. “It was literally like the worst reporting project ever,” Kaczynski says. They discovered that there were only four oncologists in the country who specialized in Francesca’s type of cancer, an aggressive tumor known as ATRT, and within a week of the pathology report they packed up and moved from Brooklyn to Boston, where their baby girl could begin treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. After a three-month battle, Francesca died on Christmas Eve. She was just nine months old.