Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SN84B_0aEUiamj00
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) price target from $9 to $11. Ford shares rose 2.3% to $15.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt boosted the price target for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) from $265 to $285. MKS Instruments shares rose 0.4% to close at $186.92 on Thursday.
  • Barclays raised Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) price target from $265 to $310. Kansas City Southern shares rose 0.8% to close at $295.36 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James raised Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) price target from $130 to $135. Best Buy shares rose 1% to close at $118.14 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $270 to $285. salesforce.com shares rose 5.2% to $237.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $395 to $415. Costco shares fell 0.4% to $385.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) price target from $270 to $280. Old Dominion Freight Line shares rose 0.5% to $265.67 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target on Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) from $4 to $25. Vertex Energy shares rose 45.1% to $5.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) price target from $350 to $360. Veeva Systems shares rose 4.3% to $276.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) from $225 to $235. Dollar General shares rose 0.4% to $205.10 in pre-market trading.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
50K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Company#Mks Instruments#Mksi#Barclays#Ksu#Kansas City Southern#Best Buy Co Inc#Salesforce Com Inc#Crm#Telsey Advisory Group#Odfl#Dominion Freight Line#Hc Wainwright Co#Vertex Energy#Vtnr#Veeva Systems Inc#Veev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Costco
Related
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Retail Opportunity's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 9, 2021, Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 9, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Retail Opportunity, which has a current dividend per share of $0.11, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 17, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.7% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Elanco Animal Health To Acquire Kindred Biosciences

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.15% to 34,247.35 while the NASDAQ rose 0.36% to 14,123.49. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.01% to 4,246.07. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,486,910 cases with around 600,280 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 29,633,100 cases and 379,570 deaths, while Brazil reported over 17,533,220 COVID-19 cases with 490,690 deaths. In total, there were at least 176,682,210 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,823,780 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: CureVac

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $99.74 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $105,658.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors...
Economymodernreaders.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.46 billion. Several equities research analysts have issued reports...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS. Shares of NYSE CPRI traded...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

BTIG Research Raises Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $13.50

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RWT. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-975 million. Several research firms recently commented on AGTI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday,...
Marketsinvesting.com

FOMC Event: Price Targets In Focus

Today will be an important trading day for traders as it may be the last one that provides bigger market moves before the summer doldrums. All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve decision at 18:00 UTC followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference 30 minutes later. The base...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $33,831.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $337 million-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.32 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.040–0.030 EPS.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Citigroup's Unusual Options Activity

On Wednesday, shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $71.08. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Stock Today?

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are trading lower by 2% and 1.5%, respectively, Wednesday morning as investors watch for possible policy shifts this afternoon and the central bank's plan, or not, to handle inflation. As interest rates increase, in general, banks can earn...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Hudson Pacific Properties's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 8, 2021, Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 28, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Hudson Pacific Properties has an ex-dividend date planned for June 17, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.25. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.36% at current price levels.
StocksWKRB News

Stephens Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $360.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Tootsie Roll Industries's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 7, 2021, Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) declared a dividend payable on July 6, 2021 to its shareholders. Tootsie Roll Industries also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Tootsie Roll Industries is set for June 17, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.09, equating to a dividend yield of 1.08% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Altra Industrial Motion's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 27, 2021, Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) declared a dividend payable on July 2, 2021 to its shareholders. Altra Industrial Motion also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Altra Industrial Motion, which has a current dividend per share of $0.08, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 17, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.5% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ: OPT) shares surged 50.7% to $13.28. The company recently appointed Mrs. Karen Adams as Vice President of Finance and Company Secretary. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) shares jumped 45% to $9.19 after Elanco announced an agreement to acquire the company for $9.25 per share. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc....