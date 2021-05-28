Pretty in pink: Kate keeps promise as she meets five-year-old cancer patient

The Duchess of Cambridge finally met a five-year-old cancer patient who appeared in her Hold Still project and remembered her promise to wear pink.

Kate, 39, invited Mila Sneddon from Falkirk for tea at Holyroodhouse, where both the Duchess and Mila wore pink dresses - Mila’s favourite colour.

The Duchess had previously spoken on the phone to the youngster, who underwent intensive chemotherapy for leukaemia last year meaning she was forced to shield during the height of the pandemic.

“Hi Mila, look at you. I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it's so nice to meet you in person,” Kate said.