Effective: 2021-05-17 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eden to 19 miles southeast of Rock Springs. Movement was east at 5 to 10 mph. Pea size hail and torrential rainfall will be possible with these storms. These storms could impact the Rock Springs and Green River areas. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 86 and 113.