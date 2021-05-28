Cancel
Religion

Pope Francis orders apostolic visitation of German diocese to investigate abuse crisis

By Geir Moulson - Associated Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Sunday, May 3, 2020 file photo people arrive for a church service at Germany's famous Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file) Pope Francis is sending envoys to the German archdiocese of Cologne to investigate possible mistakes by senior church officials in handling past sexual abuse cases and the “complex pastoral situation” in the deeply divided church there.

Pope Francis
#Sexual Abuse#Priests#Church Service#Ap Photo#Catholics
Berlin, DE
Europe
Germany
