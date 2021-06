Airtel and the Tata Group joined hands to launch 5G equipment in India using indigenous technology. The service is expected to be built on the Make in India concept, which will help the company lower the cost of 5G deployment by utilizing OpenRAN technology. On Monday, Airtel made the announcement. Previously, Jio began testing their 5G technology in four telecom circles. In addition to this Reliance will also begin 5G trials in Hyderabad soon, and now Airtel has joined the race by teaming with the Tata Group to create their own 5G equipment.