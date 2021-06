HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of Reno County Commissioners is discussing whether or not to put a question on the ballot to expand its membership from three to five members. "The way the commission is looking at doing it right now, the commission would call for the election by a resolution," said Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager. "They would put it on the ballot that way. The deadline to have it in to us, a resolution written up and passed, it would need to be on August 3rd."