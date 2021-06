The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles just reopened this month and will be kicking off SCREEN — its program for experimental film and video art — with Deborah Stratman. Just last year, the Chicago-based artist had an exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Chicago, centered on one of her more acclaimed films, The Illinois Parables (2016), which we’ll now also get to see. MCA curatorial assistant Jack Schneider calls it “an eclectic chronology of the land known as Illinois.” For the film, Stratman traveled to 11 sites that tell charged, if overlooked, histories of the state, from the Trail of Tears to Chicago’s Black Panther headquarters, where, in 1969, police raided the building and murdered Fred Hampton.