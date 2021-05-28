Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Opinion: What it will take to end gun violence in the United States

By Daniel M Chung
East Bay Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday we saw gun violence once again in the United States, this time in our backyard in San Jose. Another mass shooting. Another murder-suicide. Another senseless tragedy that stole innocent lives and shattered the hearts of families and friends. Just a block or two away from multiple law enforcement agency buildings. Calls for gun control were swift. Stricter gun control measures are absolutely reasonable and necessary, but they are not a panacea, and we should not fool ourselves.

www.eastbaytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Guns#Gun Control#Mental Health#Asian American#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
IRS
Related
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California StateCourthouse News Service

Mask Mandate to Remain in California Until June 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Resisting the urge to drop masks despite new federal guidance, California officials announced Monday statewide mandates will remain until the state fully reopens on June 15. Officials said the decision to wait before adopting the Biden administration’s directions — unlike a number of other major states...
California StateBuffalo News

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...