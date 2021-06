We have not written about Shohei Ohtani since the season started, and frankly, now that it’s mid-June, it’s time. Ohtani is one of the most exciting players in baseball, and his uniqueness in today’s game is something that should regularly be celebrated. He’s performed magnificently on both sides of the ball, and could serve as a worthy All Star as either a pitcher or a hitter; the fact that he’s playing both positions so well is remarkable.