May 28, 2021 Morning Sports

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 19 days ago
Royals and Wind Surge lose, K-State stays alive in the Big XII tournament and Patrick Mahomes is looking good, plus more in sports.

ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/
College Sportsbreezejmu.org

JMU weekly sports recap (May 24-30): Softball wins Super Regional

JMU softball and track and field were in action this week. Here’s what happened. Softball (39-2, 17-1 CAA) JMU softball won the Columbia Super Regional this week, taking two of three games from No. 8 Missouri. The Dukes won game one 2-1. They scored both runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead, then held off a late Tigers rally to win the game. Redshirt freshman catcher/infielder Emily Phillips had the go-ahead hit for JMU, and redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander threw a complete game.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Morning Report: Bosa, Kittle Among 49ers on CBS Sports’ Top 100

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines. Two 49ers defenders named to CBS Sports' top 25 NFL players under 25 list. By David Bonilla. May 28, 2021. CBS Sports...
Glenwood, ILchannel1450.com

May Sports Mom of the Month: Glenwood’s Michelle Ryherd

Congratulations to our ninth Jane Hay Sales & Staging with The Real Estate Group Sports Mom of the Month for the 2020-2021 season! Glenwood’s Michelle Ryherd has won the Sports Mom of the Month for May! Be sure to come back every month to see who won. If you want...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Suspends Free Agent Tight End For Entire Season

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that a player has been suspended for the entire 2021 season. According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the NFL suspended tight end Chase Harrell for the whole year. Yates did not include a reason for Harrell’s suspension. The NFL initially handed...
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Wednesday Morning Fly By: May the balls be ever in your favor

*It’s lottery day! How exciting! The Flyers probably won’t win but hey, you never know. Here’s all the info you’ll need to experience the magic. [NBC Sports Philly]. *Obviously the stakes are high for all teams in the lottery, but some have more to lose that others. Or win. Some have more to win, too. [The Athletic]
Goshen, INGoshen News

Goshen News Sports Podcast, S2E46: May Madness

Your browser does not support the audio element. Austin Hough and Evan Lepak recap the busiest week of the spring preps season, featuring Fairfield softball winning a regional title and Wawasee baseball a sectional crown.
SportsPosted by
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Monday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 to complete a three-game sweep. The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central. Chicago kept up its success at Wrigley Field, where it's won six in a row and nine of 10. The teams combined for only six hits, four by the Cubs. Anthony Rizzo went 1 for 4 and recorded the game's only RBI. St. Louis has dropped three straight and 11 of 13 to fall one game below .500 at 32-33.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Oakland wins over Royals Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar in romping past the Royals 11-2. Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run for the A’s. James Kaprielian overcame control issues and pitched two-hit ball over six innings. The highly touted Kowar was tagged for four runs on five hits and three walks in just 1 1/3 innings.
NFLfoxwilmington.com

‘Madden’ teases next cover athletes with two goats in video

EA Sports on Monday teased the cover athletes for the next iteration of the “Madden” series. The video posted on social media showed what appeared to be an older goat and a younger goat standing side by side near a barn. The cover athletes will officially be announced Thursday, but speculation ran rampant on social media.
Kalamazoo, MIMLive.com

Vote for the Kalamazoo-area spring sports Athlete of the Week for May 24-29

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s spring high school sports season is winding down, which means every moment is magnified, as teams battle to keep their playoff hopes alive. For some, the pressure is too much to bear, but others thrive in the spotlight, and there was no shortage of top-flight performers from around Kalamazoo last week.
NFLUSA Today

Madden 22 to announce cover athletes on Thursday

You know the new NFL season is close when the Madden NFL 22 video game is released. Madden 22, released in late August every year, is the unofficial kickoff for the new NFL season. However, another important part of Madden is the cover athlete. On Monday, EA Sports released a...
Video Gamesbucsreport.com

EA Sports Teases Madden 22 Video Game Cover

Early on Monday, EA Sports released a trailer teasing who will be on the cover of this year’s Madden NFL video game. The teaser seems to suggest a two athlete cover. But who?. The video features two goats and former Madden cover man Peyton Hillis. I think we can all...
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks' Playoff Game On Sunday, May 30 At State Farm Arena Recognized As First True Certified Sporting Event In The World

State Farm Arena Sets New Industry Standard for Leadership in Zero Waste with TRUE certification from Green Business Certification Inc. ATLANTA – Today, Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the world’s leading sustainability and health certification and credentialing body, announced that Game 4 of the Atlanta Hawks’ first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks earned TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) certification. This delegation marks the first time a sporting event in the world has received TRUE for events. The game, which was sold out with 16,458 fans in attendance, took place on Sunday, May 30.