Northrop Grumman’s MQ-8C Fire Scout completes successful fit check

verticalmag.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 1 minute, 10 seconds. A Northrop Grumman Corporation MQ-8C Fire Scout, the U.S. Navy’s only ship-based autonomous helicopter program, passed the initial fit check aboard the USS Anchorage (LPD-23) at Naval Base San Diego demonstrating the aircrafts’ suitability for the U.S. Marine Corps’ amphibious warfare mission. MQ-8C...

