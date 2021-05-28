Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers' Brett Martin: Mops up in loss

CBS Sports
 19 days ago

Martin allowed three hits and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Mariners. Martin typically pitches in higher leverage spots than this, but Texas' bullpen has been worked hard due to short stints by starters. As such, whatever arm is available may need to pitch in any situation. Martin has not allowed an earned run over his last 8.2 innings, spanning 11 appearances. For the season, he has a 2.20 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 16.1 innings.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Mops#Mariners#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Rangers' Demarcus Evans: Takes first loss of 2021

Evans (0-1) allowed one earned run on a hit and a walk across one inning, taking the loss to the Rockies on Wednesday. Evans inherited a runner on first base with no outs in the sixth inning. He proceeded to walk Dom Nunez before allowing a two-RBI double to Raimel Tapia to surrender the lead. The 24-year-old has just nine MLB innings in seven appearances under his belt. He has shown the ability to maintain high strikeout rates through his years in the minor leagues. He has a 3.60 ERA and seven punchouts in five innings this season.
MLBLone Star Ball

22-34 - Rangers reach dubious franchise road skid with 3-2 loss to Rockies

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Colorado Rockies scored three runs after 11 innings. The Rangers were playing on the road and they did not win and that makes 13 consecutive times that that has happened and that had never happened before in franchise history. With the loss,...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Produces two hits in loss

Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run Wednesday in the Rangers' 6-3 loss to the Rockies. Kiner-Falefa has now gone 10 games without a home run or stolen base, but he's at least brought value to fantasy managers with a .293 average, five RBI and four runs over that span. The 26-year-old has already banked five home runs and 10 steals on the season to go along with a stellar .283 batting average, making him a major source of profit for those who invested a late-round pick or early season waiver pickup into him. And in leagues where he's eligible at catcher after starting in 31 games at the position in 2019, Kiner-Falefa's value is enhanced even further.
Hockeywtaw.com

Rangers’ Extend Losing Skid With Loss to Rockies

The Texas Rangers’ woes continued Thursday as they fell to the Colorado Rockies, 6-3. It marked Texas’ eighth loss in a row. They’ll try to get out of their funk Thursday afternoon when they match-up with the Rox for a 2:10 matinee.
MLBfoxsportstexarkana.com

Rockies win 11-6, sending Rangers to 15th straight road loss

DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 11-6 to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games. Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning and lost its 15th consecutive road game, one shy of the franchise record set by the 1961 Washington Senators, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Rangers are 13-13 at home but 9-23 on the road. Colorado is 19-12 at home and 4-22 on the road.
MLBmilb.com

Austin Martin Hits First Career HR in 9-3 Loss

Manchester, NH – Despite the first career home run from top prospect Austin Martin and the third blast of the year from LJ Talley, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) were out-homered by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a 9-3 loss on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
MLBchatsports.com

23-38 - Rangers crumble late in 7-1 series-dropping loss to Rays

The Texas Rangers scored one run and the Tampa Bay Rays scored seven runs. For a little while it looked like this game was a copy of yesterday’s contest but with the positions on the scoreboard swapped as the Rangers opened up the game with a run in the first inning and that run stuck as the lead all the way until the eighth inning when Tampa Bay broke through for three runs before piling on an inning later.
MLBYardbarker

Rangers Shut Down By Rays' Hill, Fall Back Into Loss Column

ARLINGTON, Texas — Less than 24 hours after snapping their nine-game losing streak, the Texas Rangers are back in the loss column. Rich Hill and the Tampa Bay Rays shutout the Rangers by a score of 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, dropping Texas to 23-37 on the season. Rangers manager Chris Woodward sent out the same lineup from Friday night's win, but the group was unable to muster anything against the Rays pitching.
MLBdallassun.com

Rays shut down Rangers to even up series

Tampa Bay starter Rich Hill and four relievers combined on a four-hit shutout, Manuel Margot homered and the Rays beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 Saturday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. Austin Meadows produced a two-run single, Margot clubbed his fifth long ball and Yandy Diaz, Taylor Walls and Randy Arozarena each...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Mops up Thursday

Frankoff pitched the eighth inning of Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Brewers, giving up a run on three hits in the 17-pitch appearance. Frankoff had worked as a starter for Arizona in each of his last three outings, but after posting a 9.22 ERA and 1.90 WHIP across those games, manager Torey Lovullo has at least temporarily chosen to remove him from the rotation. Arizona currently has four starters (Zac Gallen, Madison Bumgarner, Taylor Widener and Luke Weaver) on the injured list, but due to a pair of upcoming off days, the team will be able to get by with a streamlined four-man rotation until at least mid-June. Expect Frankoff to continue working in a low-leverage relief role for the time being.
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Jason Martin: Fills in for injured Gallo

Martin entered Tuesday's game after Joey Gallo left with a groin injury. He went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance in a 9-4 loss to San Francisco. Martin entered as the left fielder, while Eli White moved from left to right field to cover for Gallo. The Rangers described Gallo's removal as precautionary. Both Martin and White stand to benefit from the organization designating Khris Davis for assignment. That, along with the David Dahl's lingering rib and back issues, should open playing time in the outfield and DH. The 25-year-old Martin posted a 1.168 OPS in 15 games for Triple-A Round Rock, and the Rangers hope to strike gold, as they did with Adolis Garcia earlier this season.
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Eli White: Called up, starts

White started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Giants. White was called up Tuesday after the organization designated Khris Davis for assignment. He began the season on the active roster following a strong spring training but was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock with a .127 batting average. It seems outlandish now, but White won an Opening Day roster spot over Adolis Garcia. With Davis out of the way and David Dahl dealing with rib and back issues, White and Jason Martin could be in line for regular work in left field and/or DH.
Adel, IACedar Valley Daily Times

MARTIN TEES IT UP AT GIRLS' STATE GOLF

ADEL – The Independence Mustangs’ own Delaney Martin carded a two-day total of 203 on her way to a 41st-place finish at the Iowa girls’ state golf tournament on June 1-2. Seventy-six girls participated in the 36-hole tournament on a very tough River Valley Golf Course. Martin made her first...
MLBallfans.co

Dodgers’ day of tough news gets worse with blowout loss to Texas Rangers

(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press) The Dodgers were having an up-and-down day Saturday, even before their interleague game with the Texas Rangers. Just as Cody Bellinger was set to return to the lineup Sunday, the team announced that infielder Max Muncy was put on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Start moved up

Gibson's next start has been moved up a day, and he'll kick off the series against Houston on Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. The schedule originally had Jordan Lyles throwing Tuesday followed by Gibson, but the two hurlers will switch. Gibson, who last pitched Wednesday, will be throwing on five days rest, while Lyles will pitch on seven days rest.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Cardinals Losses Continue to Pile Up

Alarm bells are officially ringing for the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals’ last off day before Monday was May 20th. A lot can change in 17 games. On May 20th, they enjoyed a three-game lead in the Central Division. They looked to be the team to beat at seven games over .500. Since then, the Cardinals have stacked losses, going 6-11. The Cardinals entered Monday’s off-day in third place, two and a half games back of both the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. They return to play Tuesday just two games over .500 after dropping four of their last five series. St. Louis has lost five in a row and six of their previous seven.
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Dane Dunning: Struggles in loss Sunday

Dunning (2-5) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across four innings, taking the loss to the Dodgers on Sunday. Dunning surrendered a solo home run to Mookie Betts in the third frame as a part of a three-run inning. He is winless in his last six starts. The 26-year-old has been mediocre and he's received minimal run support from a bad offense. He has a 4.57 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP with 66 strikeouts in 61 innings.
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Jason Martin: Smashes first career home run

Martin went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 12-1 victory against the Dodgers on Saturday. Martin entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh and flew out before lacing an RBI single in the eighth and pulling a two-run homer to right in the ninth for his first career big fly. Martin is clearly a reserve but could see a bump in playing time in the coming weeks if Texas deems him a long-term piece.