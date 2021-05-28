Rangers' Brett Martin: Mops up in loss
Martin allowed three hits and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Mariners. Martin typically pitches in higher leverage spots than this, but Texas' bullpen has been worked hard due to short stints by starters. As such, whatever arm is available may need to pitch in any situation. Martin has not allowed an earned run over his last 8.2 innings, spanning 11 appearances. For the season, he has a 2.20 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 16.1 innings.www.cbssports.com