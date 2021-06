A two thousand-dollar ($2,000) cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for a shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning (05/15/21), in the 800 block of W. 27th Street. Kearney Police Investigators are continuing to follow-up on leads from this early morning disturbance which resulted in a 20-year old male suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg. We are also asking residents in this area to contact the Kearney Police Department if they have video surveillance or video doorbells that may provide additional evidence and aid in the identification of the suspect (s).