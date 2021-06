Hanold Associates HR & Diversity Executive Search has launched its Retail and Luxury Goods Practice and named Lisa Butkus as the Practice Leader. Hanold Associates has led numerous high profile searches for members of this industry, including finding HR, diversity and other leaders for brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Beautycounter, Dick’s Sporting Goods, JC Penney, Patagonia, Tailored Brands and more. Beyond her experience with this impressive client list, Lisa has a unique background and perspective on these industries, having spent six years in luxury retail. After graduating with a degree in Apparel Merchandising, she spent several years as a Buyer before transitioning into recruiting and eventually executive search. Lisa sits on the Advisory Committee for Indiana University’s Retail Merchandising program and has also led discussions on DE&I for the program and industry.