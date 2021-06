On Monday, May 17, the Lady Indians soccer team traveled to W & L. After a hard fought battle, they prevailed over the Lady Eagles 3 to 2. Although Northumberland had plenty of opportunities to score early in the game, they fell short of scoring. It was a tough game, but the Indians came out on top with their steady play and hard work. Layla Leo scored all three goals and Goalie Jayna Bramblett did a fantastic job of holding them off. The teams went back and forth with the scoring, but the Indians out-lasted them to break the tie and win the game. The Lady Indians have a current record of 5-1, placing them second in the region. With four games to go, they are determined to hold their place.