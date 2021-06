Northern California has heated quickly today and a lot more heat is coming our way. An Excessive Heat Warning went into effect at 2PM and it will remain in place through Saturday night. Do what you can to stay cool and safe! A strong ridge of high pressure is building over northern California at this time, and it will dominate our weather in the short term. Although we have a few clouds, they're not helping to cool us. We'll also have some northerly breezes which will warm us as well. Tonight will be mostly clear and quite mild with lows ranging from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hotter with highs from the 90s in the mountains to around 110 in the valley.