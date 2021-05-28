Cancel
Owasco, NY

OWLA: What we do to advocate for Owasco Lake

Citizen Online
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 1988, The Owasco Watershed Lake Association’s mission is to be the voice for Owasco Lake and the watershed, and to actively engage in an ongoing process for coordinating, documenting and tracking all of the strategies and activities that are designed to restore our watershed and improve water quality for both drinking and full recreational use of Owasco Lake and its watershed. As current president Dr. Dana Hall describes us, OWLA is a "hands-on, boots dirty, take-action not-for profit organization!" Over the past 33 years, we have worked diligently on projects as varied as supporting the cleanup of a sewage treatment plant, monitoring harmful algal blooms on the lake and tracking down sources of excessive sediment and nutrients entering the lake. Here are some of the projects in which OWLA is currently active.

auburnpub.com
