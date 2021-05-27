4488 Turnworth Arch, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Listing DescriptionThis Crofton at Spence Crossing Condo Hickory Tower Model is original owner occupied as a second home, with very low usage of utilities and appliances. It features a first floor master suite with large walk-in closet and master bath w/oversized shower and linen closet. The open floor plan features living room, dining area and breakfast bar overlooking the kitchen with microwave and electric range; large pantry, downstairs laundry with stack-able washer/dryer, powder room with marble countertop custom tile and oversized coat closet. The second floor has two bedrooms with large walk-in closets, a flex room and a large bathroom with custom tile and linen closet. No more lawn maintenance, landscaping, water or sewer bill, it's all included in the monthly fee. Come home and relax by the pool or enjoy a beverage on your patio. Visit today & start enjoying the maintenance free lifestyle.richmond.com