Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

4488 Turnworth Arch, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Richmond.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListing DescriptionThis Crofton at Spence Crossing Condo Hickory Tower Model is original owner occupied as a second home, with very low usage of utilities and appliances. It features a first floor master suite with large walk-in closet and master bath w/oversized shower and linen closet. The open floor plan features living room, dining area and breakfast bar overlooking the kitchen with microwave and electric range; large pantry, downstairs laundry with stack-able washer/dryer, powder room with marble countertop custom tile and oversized coat closet. The second floor has two bedrooms with large walk-in closets, a flex room and a large bathroom with custom tile and linen closet. No more lawn maintenance, landscaping, water or sewer bill, it's all included in the monthly fee. Come home and relax by the pool or enjoy a beverage on your patio. Visit today & start enjoying the maintenance free lifestyle.

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Real Estate
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk In Closet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power to transform | Bruce Thompson, Gold Key - PHR

Bruce Thompson has the power to stop traffic — literally. The Virginia Beach developer, who has built some of the most recognizable hotels in Hampton Roads, was able to permanently close one of the Oceanfront’s main thoroughfares in late 2020. City leaders shut down a curved section of Atlantic Avenue to create a motor court for Thompson’s Marriot hotel and to establish a unified campus for ...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Purchase of Pittsburgh-area family business paves Groundworks' path to Northeast

Baker’s Waterproofing, a family business operating in the Pittsburgh-area for almost 50 years, has been acquired by Groundworks Companies, marking the 19th such deal for the Virginia Beach, Virginia-based foundation services company. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal, completed on May 14, was announced on Monday. Baker’s Waterproofing, based...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Virginia Beach

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Virginia Beach: 1. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Top Pay - Local, Regional, OTR; 2. Virtual Sales-Work from Home-NO COLD CALLS, $2500-$5000/weekly; 3. Work From Home Sales Rep Full-Time or Part-Time; 4. Office Administrator; 5. Assistant Meat Manager; 6. Customer Service Sales Representative; 7. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 8. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 9. CDL A Truck Driver - OTR; 10. Remote Sales Representative;
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach teen who died in Outer Banks bridge accident identified

A teenager who died Saturday after the Jeep he was driving flipped and caught fire on an Outer Banks bridge has been identified as a student at Virginia Beach’s First Colonial High School. Conner McGrevy, 17, was a junior at the school, said Sondra Woodward, a spokeswoman for the city’s schools division. McGrevy also worked part-time at a local warehouse for Conte’s Bike Shop, where he ...
Virginia Beach, VAWTKR

A family craft demonstration from VB library on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer is quickly approaching which means parents will be looking for fun activities to keep the kids busy! Lennis Sullivan from Virginia Beach Public Library shows us how to make button bouquets that are perfect for spring and summer. For more information visit www.vbgov.com.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Power List: What makes someone a powerhouse in Hampton Roads?

The Power List is our way of saluting people at the heart of the Hampton Roads economy. We all benefit from the work of the esteemed members of our Emeritus List, the Top 10 and the 75 other movers and shakers noted in this issue. This year’s Top 10 is organized in a new way. The traditional numerical ranking has its merits, but nuance isn’t one of them. Instead, we are presenting the Top 10 ...
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Locals’ Guide to Getting Outdoors in Virginia Beach

While our beaches might be Virginia Beach’s most renowned draw, they are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the great outdoors. From the windswept sand dunes of Sandbridge to the moss-adorned bald cypress trees of the historic First Landing State Park, there is no shortage of scenes to experience and adventures to be had. While the diversity of outdoor experiences can certainly make it hard to know where to start, we are here to break it down with a Locals’ Guide to the Great Outdoors in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach, VADaily Press

Letters for May 17: Virginia Beach used an eminent domain process, it was fair

Re “A single mom took down Virginia Beach’s discriminatory voting system — and she’s not done yet” (May 8): I must defend myself and my former coworkers in the Virginia Beach Department of Public Works’ Office of Real Estate against statements made by Latasha Holloway. She is paraphrased as saying, “the city took land owned by her family in the 1970s and 1980s through eminent domain and without fair compensation, leading them to poverty.” She added, “They took the land from all of our neighbors and cousins who live on Holland Road and they steered those people of color totally out of the city of Virginia Beach or to small pockets where the powers that be deemed people of color would be out of sight.”