Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

(WATCH LIVE) Vice President Harris will be first woman to give commencement speech at the U.S. Naval Academy

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZUxO_0aEUgFNA00

Vice President Kamala Harris will be the first woman to give the graduation speech at the U.S. Naval Academy in the school’s 176-year history. The graduation is being held at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis Friday morning at 10am.

At the ceremony, 786 new Navy officers and 274 Marine Corps officers will be commissioned, either as Navy ensigns or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

(note) The U.S. Naval Academy was relocated from Annapolis to Newport, RI during the Civil War from 1861 – 1865.

WATCH LIVE:

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
817
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Naval Academy#Commencement Speech#The U S Naval Academy#Navy#The Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Newport Buzz

On This Day In History: Rhode Island became last of the original 13 Colonies to ratify the U.S. Constitution

On this date, May 29, 1790, Rhode Island became the 13th state to enter the Union after ratifying the Constitution. Ironically, the new state’s late arrival came after the new federal government commenced on April 1, 1789, and the First Congress (1789–1791) had already passed 12 proposed amendments to the Constitution. Rhode Island was the only state not to send a representative to the Constitutional Convention, which approved the document on September 17, 1787. Nine states were needed to ratify the Constitution, and on June 21, 1788, the Constitution became the official governing document of the United States when New Hampshire ratified it.