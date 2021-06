Hey dads, are you looking for an opportunity to create a few memories of a lifetime with your kids? We know you are. Well, here ya go!. This Saturday and Sunday, June 19th and 20th, is another free fishing weekend here in Maine. That means that a fishing license is not required to cast a line and fish any of the thousands of lakes, ponds, and miles and miles of rivers across Maine. Anyone, including Maine residents and our out of state visitors, can take advantage of this during those days unless your license has been previously revoked or suspended for one reason or another.