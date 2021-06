A major component of Apple’s business practices and policies over the past few years has involved attempting to make it so that users can end up being protected from various developers and companies that might be trying to make use of their data. Perhaps the biggest example of this type of thing can be seen with Apple making the setting that allows apps to track user data constantly turned off by default, thereby requiring apps to get users to actively opt in rather than being able to use a default option to get the data that they require.