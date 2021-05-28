Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wait what? Bizarre sequence helps Cubs top Pirates 5-3

FOX43.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Pirates first baseman Will Craig, right, tosses the ball to catcher Michael Perez, left, after Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) hit a fielder's choice third to first and was caught in a rundown between home and first during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Cub's Willson Contreras, top center, scores on the play and Báez reached second on an errant throw by Pirates' catcher Perez. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

www.fox43.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Game#Cubs Top Pirates#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Windom, MNCottonwood County Citizen Online

Pirates top Buttermakers Wednesday

Hadley 000 000 001 = 1-5-1 Windom 002 100 11x = 5-10-0 The Windom Pirates improved to 9-2 overall this season Wednesday night, jumping to an early lead and claiming a 5-1 victory over the Hadley Buttermakers at Island Park. The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of...
MLBwcn247.com

García, Yelich help Brewers sweep Pirates with 5-2 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win. Despite getting outhit 10-5, Milwaukee won for the 14th time in 16 games, including seven in a row at home. The Pirates have lost seven straight. They were swept in back-to-back series after losing three at home against the Dodgers before heading to Milwaukee. Brent Suter picked up the win, getting the final out in the sixth. Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 17th save in as many chances.
Baseballsunny95.com

Clippers 6, Cubs 3

DES MOINES – Angel Lopez lined a bases-loaded double to left field in the top of the ninth inning to break a 3-3 tie and give the Clippers a 6-3 win in the finale of a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs. Huntington Park will be open at full capacity...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs top Cardinals 8-5

Joc Pederson homered and drove in three runs, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went deep and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Friday. Wrigley Field allowed 100% capacity for the first time since 2019 on what the Cubs called “Opening Day 2.0.” They fell behind 5-1, then treated a crowd of 35,112 to a comeback win over their NL Central rivals.
MLBwesb.com

Brewers Top Pirates 5-2 For Sweep On WESB Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 at American Family Field yesterday on WESB Sports. Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Brewers completed a three-game sweep over Pittsburgh. Despite getting outhit 10-5, Milwaukee won for the 14th time in 16 games, including seven in a row at home.
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 5, Pirates 2

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – A three-run sixth inning lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep of their Central Division rivals. Luis Urias finished the game 2 for 4 with two runs scored including an RBI triple in...
MLBwesb.com

Nationals Top Pirates 3-1

The Washington Nationals topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 yesterday at Nationals Park in the Nation’s capitol. Washington starter Paolo Espino allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. He struck out two, walked none and threw 39 of his 53 pitches for strikes, a 74% strike rate, to secure his first major league win.
MLBsunny95.com

Pirates 6, Indians 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Indians. Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98 mph fastball from...
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Mets top Cubs; deGrom ailing

NEW YORK – Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Grandal, White Sox end 5-game skid, beat Pirates 4-3

PITTSBURGH — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Cleveland-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs fourth. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant homers to center field. Javier Baez strikes out swinging. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Indians 0. Cubs sixth. Sergio Alcantara doubles to deep left field. Rafael Ortega pinch-hitting for Kyle...
MLBbleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Indians at Cubs (7:05 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

I enjoyed my first trip back to Wrigley Field yesterday in the sense that I missed the physical location, the beer, the hot dogs, the bleachers, the friends, etc. But I did not enjoy the game. The Cubs have had a tough go of it lately and they’re lucky to still be tied for first place. Hopefully, Kyle Hendricks can deliver a dominant performance tonight and give us something to enjoy during tomorrow’s day off.
MLBIntelligencer

Pirates Rally For 6-3 Win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night. A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Andrew Chafin, Craig Kimbrel clueless about no-hitter

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) As a relief pitcher, there are few higher pressure scenarios than being entrusted with a no-hit effort after a starter is pulled. Yet that’s exactly the situation Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel found themselves in on Thursday after Chicago Cubs right-hander Zach Davies departed after six hitless frames in lieu of a pinch hitter.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Revisiting Brad Brach to the Pirates

During the offseason, I wrote an article detailing why the Pittsburgh Pirates should take a flier on relief pitcher Brad Brach. I was roundly met with derision. Fair enough, as Pittsburgh’s 4.00 FIP out of the bullpen is perhaps the only area the team doesn’t need shoring up. Nonetheless, I liked Brach.
MLBdarnews.com

Cubs combine on record-tying 7th no-hitter of MLB season

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Zach Davies and three Chicago Cubs relievers combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, blanking the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday night and tying the record for most in a single baseball season since 1900. The Dodgers drew eight walks, getting at least...