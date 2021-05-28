Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor: May 2021

By Liz Hamel, Ashley Kirzinger, Lunna Lopes, Grace Sparks, Audrey Kearney, Mellisha Stokes, Mollyann Brodie
Kaiser Family Foundation
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor is an ongoing research project tracking the public’s attitudes and experiences with COVID-19 vaccinations. Using a combination of surveys and qualitative research, this project tracks the dynamic nature of public opinion as vaccine development and distribution unfold, including vaccine confidence and acceptance, information needs, trusted messengers and messages, as well as the public’s experiences with vaccination.

www.kff.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Hispanic#Cdc#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Uber
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalswtaq.com

NIH begins clinical trial testing COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

(Reuters) – The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday it had begun a study to evaluate the immune responses generated by COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant or postpartum women. Pregnant women are at higher risk of complications including premature birth, high blood pressure with organ failure risk, need...
Public Healthstudyfinds.org

COVID-19 patients only need one vaccine dose, but everyone may need future booster shots

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Already had COVID-19? Researchers at UCLA have a bit of good news after your ordeal. A new study shows patients who recover from a coronavirus infection only need one vaccine dose to achieve full protection during the pandemic. Unfortunately, the results also show this immunity to COVID may not last forever and everyone may need booster shots in the future.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

COVID-19-Helminth Syndemic May Curb Vaccine Efficacy in Tropical Areas

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Researchers and clinicians in Latin America suggest a potential synergistic epidemic, or syndemic, between helminth infection and COVID-19 and urge research on strategies to decrease helminth co-infection before implementation of a COVID-19-vaccine initiative. "The effects of these pathogens on COVID-19 vaccines efficacy must be considered...
TravelKHQ Right Now

COVID vaccine passports may be required for international travel

MISSOULA, Mont. - Although it is not official in the United States, you may need to show your COVID vaccination card to prove that you are COVID-19 vaccinated when traveling internationally. However, whether you need it depends on three things: your airline, your final destination when you come back and...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Stem cells may hold a key to developing new vaccines against COVID-19

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 may have the ability to reactivate dormant tuberculosis (TB). In a novel study, scientists report in The American Journal of Pathology that infection with a specific coronavirus strain reactivated dormant Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) in mice. This knowledge may help to develop new vaccines for COVID-19 and avoid a potential global tuberculosis epidemic.
Portland, ORkptv.com

Researchers at OHSU get new funding to monitor COVID-19 mutations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Researchers at OHSU are ramping up their efforts to identify and monitor COVID-19 mutations, thanks to three million dollars in new funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority. With the funding, OHSU was able to purchase new equipment and...
Baltimore, MDMedscape News

Transplant Recipients May Require Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Solid-organ-transplant recipients may not respond adequately to standard two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, but a third dose may be the charm, according to a new study. "The results are encouraging and give us hope that transplant patients might ultimately be able to achieve a reasonable amount of...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Extra COVID-19 vaccine may help protect transplant patients

A small study provides the first indication that an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccines may give some organ transplant recipients the needed boost in safety. Even as most vaccinated people celebrate a return to near-normalcy, millions of people who take immune-suppressing drugs because of transplants, cancer or other disorders remain in limbo – unsure if they really How many are safe? It’s just harder for vaccines to repair a weakened immune system.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

New study may lead to more effective and powerful COVID-19 vaccines

A new study looking at the way human cells activate the immune system in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection could open the door to even more effective and powerful vaccines against the coronavirus and its rapidly emerging variants keeping the global pandemic smoldering. Researchers from Boston University's National Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Public Healthmountainmedianews.com

A new COVID-19 variant may escape vaccine protection

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently changed the Delta variant from a variant of interest to a variant of concern, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), which on June 18 added it to the Variants of Concern (VOC) Dashboard. The VDH noted the variant is...
Public Healthfinchannel.com

Treating Needle Fears May Reduce COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Rates by 10%

The FINANCIAL -- A new large-scale study shows that a quarter of the UK adult population screens positive for a potential injection phobia, University of Oxford notes. Strikingly, these individuals were twice as likely to report that they were COVID-19 vaccine hesitant – that is, they would put off getting vaccinated or indeed never get the jab. The study indicates that if all injection anxiety in the population was removed then just over 10% of instances of vaccine hesitancy might disappear too.
KidsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

No Urgent Need To Get Children COVID Vaccines: W.H.O.

Parents continue to ask whether children will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The World Health Organization according to their June guidance, just released is suggesting that parents could hold off on vaccinating their children against COVID-19. The reasoning behind this is that since children tend to experience milder symptoms...
KidsPosted by
UPI News

Expert: COVID-19 vaccines safe for kids, may allow return to 'normal life'

Parents need to know that COVID-19 shots are safe and effective for kids age 12 and older, an expert says. While the Pfizer vaccine is approved in the United States for emergency use in this age group, parents may need reassurance, said Dr. Jessica Ericson, an infectious disease pediatrician at Penn State Health Children's Hospital in Hershey.
Pharmaceuticalsclinicaltrialsarena.com

Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine may face severe uptake challenges in the US

Novavax has released positive results from its pivotal PREVENT-19 trial of its Covid-19 vaccine, which enrolled almost 30,000 participants at 119 sites across the US and Mexico. Due to decreasing vaccination rates and high supplies of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines, this vaccine may not experience much uptake in the US. A large amount of the first available doses will likely go to other countries that have a more urgent need for vaccines.
ScienceEurekAlert

'Background' adverse event study will inform global COVID vaccine safety monitoring

NEW YORK, NY--COVID vaccine surveillance efforts are a global priority, but safety monitoring for vaccines should not reflect a single population. The largest, most extensive international study of the background rates of adverse events of special interest (AESI) that are being tracked in vaccine surveillance efforts show that adverse event rates vary substantially by age, sex, and method of data capture.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Novel altruistic stem cell defense mechanism may be targeted to develop new COVID-19 vaccines

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 may have the ability to reactivate dormant tuberculosis (TB). In a novel study scientists report in The American Journal of Pathology that infection with a specific coronavirus strain reactivated dormant Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) in mice. This knowledge may help to develop new vaccines for COVID-19 and avoid a potential global tuberculosis epidemic.
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Officials monitor Delta variant of COVID-19

Grant County is once again in the lowest level of state COVID metrics, but officials are asking for vigilance as more COVID-19 variants become more common across the country and within Indiana. At the weekly county update Wednesday, Commissioner Mark Bardsley said the county continues to report relatively steady COVID...
Public HealthPosted by
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Adopts Guidelines For Employers Who May Make Covid-19 Vaccinations Mandatory

EXCLUSIVE: SAG-AFTRA has adopted strict new guidelines for employers who may soon make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory as a condition of employment. To date, vaccinations of casts and crews are not mandatory on film and TV productions under the industry’s return-to-work protocols, which expire June 30 and are currently being renegotiated by the major companies and Hollywood’s unions.