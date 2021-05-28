KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor: May 2021

The FINANCIAL -- A new large-scale study shows that a quarter of the UK adult population screens positive for a potential injection phobia, University of Oxford notes. Strikingly, these individuals were twice as likely to report that they were COVID-19 vaccine hesitant – that is, they would put off getting vaccinated or indeed never get the jab. The study indicates that if all injection anxiety in the population was removed then just over 10% of instances of vaccine hesitancy might disappear too.