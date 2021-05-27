Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

DOH Leon Provides Week 23 Update on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

By Pamela Saulsby
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOH Leon Provides Week 23 Updates on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts. DOH Leon Provides Week 23 Updates on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts. Tallahassee, FL --- The Department of Health in Leon County (DOH Leon) in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and multiple public and private sector partners, continues its mission to get all Leon County residents vaccinated as quickly, safely, and equitable as possible. All of this as we continue our collective efforts related to limiting the spread of the virus and protecting public health.

