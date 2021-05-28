Cancel
P Diddy throws show at Bennifer with throwback JLo couple pic

By Ellie Abraham
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZcXF_0aEUeMTp00
(Instagram/@diddy)

Amid rumours that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, P Diddy wants people to know that he and J.Lo also have their own history.

The rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, posted a throwback paparazzi picture of him and the singer from 2000, back when they were dating.

Posting on Instagram to his 17.8 million followers, he captioned the picture of them holding hands, “#tbt” [throwback Thursday].

It comes after Lopez has been spotted with Affleck, with people speculating they are back together.

It’s unclear whether Diddy was trolling the couple, sending a warning to Affleck to keep his hands off Lopez, or merely reminding people about his role in her past, but the post has been liked over 980,00 times and people found it hilarious.

One person wrote: “Bye Ben.” Meanwhile, another said: “I’m here for a rekindle.”

Someone else commented: “He wants his turn again too.”

Diddy and Lopez were one of the hot celebrity couples of the late 90s when they first began dating. They stayed together for two and half years before breaking up in 2001.

It was after Diddy that Lopez first began dating Affleck. At one point, they were even engaged but called off the marriage hours before it was meant to take place.

The pair blamed intrusion from the media for the abrupt cancellation but ultimately split months later in 2004, after two years.

Lopez announced she was separating from her partner Alex Rodriguez last month. The couple were engaged for two years before deciding to call it quits.

