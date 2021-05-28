Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.55 Billion (WBTC)
Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $35,412.86 or 1.00524973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 billion and $201.39 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.www.modernreaders.com