Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Fidelity Earnings#Zacks Investment Research#Cibc#Barclays#Bmo Capital Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.26 million. A number of research analysts have commented on the...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$91.00 at National Bank Financial

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.02.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $337 million-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.32 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.040–0.030 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.130 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.86 EPS Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.72. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-1.724 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.10 million-424.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.68 million. Shares of Chindata Group stock...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NYSE IRT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $29.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.81 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stockscom-unik.info

$142.88 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce sales of $142.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.02 million and the highest is $143.54 million. 8X8 reported sales of $121.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. PageGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.
StocksWKRB News

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$7.00

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.01.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.28 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Tenaris reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.