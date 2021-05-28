Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.www.modernreaders.com