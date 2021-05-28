Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.02.