Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.