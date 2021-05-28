Cancel
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 35,257 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Sells 288 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at $85,133,673.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
StocksWKRB News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $33,831.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.04% of Red Rock Resorts worth $154,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Takes $142.02 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,414,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,021,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $12.91. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. Several analysts have issued reports on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to Announce $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Athene reported earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $520,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Stockscom-unik.info

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 463,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,609,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74. BRFS has been...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 225,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Stockstickerreport.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.89.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.