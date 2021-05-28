Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 35,257 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.89.