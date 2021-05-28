Cancel
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 22,459 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

By Lorenzo Tanos
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

