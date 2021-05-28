Cancel
Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Down 29.9% This Week

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $397,844.93 and approximately $101,716.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

