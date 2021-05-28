Cancel
Stocks

Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

