Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)
Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC's holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.