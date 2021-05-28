Barclays Lowers Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Underweight
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $242.07.