Barclays Lowers Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Underweight

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

www.modernreaders.com
Kansas Statemodernreaders.com

Trust Co of Kansas Has $7.39 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 4.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KMI. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.63 ($32.51).
StocksWKRB News

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $33,831.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $452.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.77.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Management Associates NY Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Lowers GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) to Sell

GOTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,890 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $585,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TheStreet Downgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to D

FUTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Camden Property Trust worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.