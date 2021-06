A lot has been made of the recent trend of groups of retail investors acting in concert to drive the shares of near-defunct businesses higher. Unlike the leaders of some other companies in that position, the management team at AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) took advantage of its recent share price surge by selling shares to raise cash -- nearly $600 million worth in June. That followed equity raises in January and May that netted about $1.3 billion total. It was a shrewd tactic, and is leading some to believe the company might have a bright future after all.