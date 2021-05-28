Cancel
Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $683,961.12 and approximately $399.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
