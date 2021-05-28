Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Gridcoin has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $12,294.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.