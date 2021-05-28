Cancel
HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 495 ($6.47).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 925,022 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.63 ($32.51).
Stockscom-unik.info

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

TMG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 81 ($1.06). 104,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,326. The company has a market cap of £73.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.77.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

SAGA opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Monday. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £560.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 386.97.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eckoh (LON:ECK) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Tuesday. ECK opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. Eckoh has a 12 month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of £173.79 million and a PE ratio of 57.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.96.
MarketsWKRB News

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVDBF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.
EconomyWKRB News

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $285.00

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.59.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shares of WYN stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 467 ($6.10). 2,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 468.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The company has a market capitalization of £94.04 million and a PE ratio of 16.92. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 242 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Saga (LON:SAGA)

Shares of LON SAGA traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 401 ($5.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,989. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 384.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £561.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99.