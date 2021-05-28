Cancel
Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,473 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,506 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. Phreesia accounts for approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $31,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at $85,133,673.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $250,900.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $275,438.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $105,658.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
A Director at Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) is Selling Shares

Following Brian S. Posner’s last ACGL Sell transaction on May 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.2%. This is Posner’s first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions. Based on Arch Capital Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.21 billion and quarterly net profit of $438 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.61 billion and had a net profit of $144 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.28 and a one-year low of $26.22. ACGL’s market cap is $15.8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.70.
MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $499.43.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,888 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,308 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Anika Therapeutics worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Hubbell worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Other institutional investors also...