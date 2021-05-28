Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,473 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)
Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com