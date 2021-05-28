Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,473 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Following Brian S. Posner’s last ACGL Sell transaction on May 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.2%. This is Posner’s first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions. Based on Arch Capital Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.21 billion and quarterly net profit of $438 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.61 billion and had a net profit of $144 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.28 and a one-year low of $26.22. ACGL’s market cap is $15.8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.70.