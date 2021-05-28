Wyoming Motorcyclist Proves He Will Not Be Stopped By Snow

The State Finals in high school rodeo wrapped up on Saturday in Douglas with the top 4 finishers in each event qualifying for the National High School Finals next month in Lincoln, Nebraska. On the ladies' side, Maddie Fantaskey of Worland won the barrel racing with a combined time of 34.511 and she will be joined at Nationals by Jordan Morman of Gillette, Rozet's Ashlyn Goven, and Wheatland's Rayne Grant. Fantaskey also placed first in the reined cow horse event and the girls cutting. The other 2 ladies that qualified for nationals in cutting are Emme Norsworthy of Thermopolis and Baleigh Lane from Huntley. Heiden Thompson of Yoder, Broc Schwartzkoph of Douglas, and Worland's Sydnee Roady were the 3 other qualifiers in the reined cow horse event.