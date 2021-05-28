Wyoming Motorcyclist Proves He Will Not Be Stopped By Snow

Dreams CAN come true...sometimes it just takes money and a vision. I have one of the two and the one I have, isn't money!. Not sure about you, but one of my dreams is to have a nice plot of land with a view of the mountains, being able to hunt in my back yard and not within sight of the closest neighbor. I watch lots of shows like Mountain Men, Life Below Zero and shows about the subsistence living and have always wanted to live that life. Being in Wyoming makes me one step closer to getting there.