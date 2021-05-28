Cancel
Wyoming State

Wyoming Motorcyclist Proves He Will Not Be Stopped By Snow

By Doc Holliday
 20 days ago
If you think riding a motorcycle on a track or city street isn't challenging enough, you need to see what one Wyoming rider did. He refused to be stopped from enjoying his two-wheel best friend despite weather trying to limit him. This short but sweet video was shared recently. There's...

Casper, WY
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

State
Wyoming State
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Plays Lots and Lots of ‘Dungeons and Dragons’

Dungeons and Dragons is a very popular game nationwide. In fact, it is so popular, approximately 13.7 million people throughout the U.S. play the game. What you may not realize is that Wyoming happens to rank in the top ten states where Dungeons and Dragons is the most popular. So where in the top ten? Let's find out...
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

7 World Famous Wyoming Mountains

There are many Wyoming mountain chains and individual Wyoming mountains that are famous around the world. Rather than trying to name them all, I have decided to pick the top 7. There are several mountain chains in Wyoming. Not all of them are associated with The Rockies. Yet most of...
Moose, WYPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

How Big Is A Moose? Let This Tiktoker Show You…

Seeing a Moose in the wild is one of those awe-inspiring events that not many people get to experience. Even those of us that live in Wyoming don't always have the opportunity to see these massive creatures out in the wild. Moose generally live in mountainous regions, specifically near rivers...
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

HEAR: The Astonishing Sounds Of Wyoming Without Humans

Wyoming is a big state, obviously, with very few people per square mile. Yet no matter where you might go you will never get away from the sounds of human activity. Wyoming artist and photographer Tim Madese spent the night at the KOA campground at the base of Devils Tower, in Wyoming. He sat for a moment listing to the sounds around him and tried to imagine what it would sound like without the human element.
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Why Is A Reservoir In Wyoming Missing Except On Maps Baffling Residents

Reservoirs in Wyoming seem to be drying up and some may have been dried up for a long time and one in particular, the Teeples Reservoir, according to YouTuber Johnny Quest. I enjoy watching hunting and fishing shows, whether it be on Outdoor Tv or YouTube. It intrigues me to see the different styles, techniques and philosophy that each person uses. Sometimes I come across a video that really grabs my attention and that's what happened with an episode of Johnny Quest Fishing on YouTube.
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

‘Impossible’ Wyoming Living Could be Yours for Dirt Cheap

Dreams CAN come true...sometimes it just takes money and a vision. I have one of the two and the one I have, isn't money!. Not sure about you, but one of my dreams is to have a nice plot of land with a view of the mountains, being able to hunt in my back yard and not within sight of the closest neighbor. I watch lots of shows like Mountain Men, Life Below Zero and shows about the subsistence living and have always wanted to live that life. Being in Wyoming makes me one step closer to getting there.
PoliticsPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Office of Tourism Shares #WYresponsibly Video

We all enjoy the natural outdoor beauty which is Wyoming, but we must always remember to do so responsibly. A new video from the Wyoming Office of Tourism shares that message while showcasing a few of our natural wonders. The official Wyoming Office of Tourism Facebook page shared the short...
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

307 First Celebrates Wyoming Businesses

Wyoming will not thrive if businesses in the Cowboy State don't survive. And an organization founded a decade ago is working to see to it that business — and jobs — stay right here. As its name implies, 307 First aims to keep dollars and jobs within the borders of...
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming State Finals Rodeo Concludes in Douglas

The State Finals in high school rodeo wrapped up on Saturday in Douglas with the top 4 finishers in each event qualifying for the National High School Finals next month in Lincoln, Nebraska. On the ladies' side, Maddie Fantaskey of Worland won the barrel racing with a combined time of 34.511 and she will be joined at Nationals by Jordan Morman of Gillette, Rozet's Ashlyn Goven, and Wheatland's Rayne Grant. Fantaskey also placed first in the reined cow horse event and the girls cutting. The other 2 ladies that qualified for nationals in cutting are Emme Norsworthy of Thermopolis and Baleigh Lane from Huntley. Heiden Thompson of Yoder, Broc Schwartzkoph of Douglas, and Worland's Sydnee Roady were the 3 other qualifiers in the reined cow horse event.
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Wyoming DOES Exist and Bears are Attacking Everyone

If you have never seen a video from YouTube channel, The Wyoming Project, this is a good starter one for you. This particular video has an added element of comedy and satire, although still having some pretty interesting bits of Cowboy State news, which of course includes, "Where's Kanye", obviously referring to billionaire, Hip-Hop producer and shoe mogul, Kanye West.