Q: I have tried over and over this spring to grow pole beans but only a few seeds sprout. Any ideas why? Debbie Johnson, email. A: I think the soil has been too cool to plant green beans until now. When the soil is 65 degrees or lower, you’ll get sporadic germination. When the soil is 75 degrees or above, you’ll get close to 100% germination. Buy more seeds and try again. You can check your local soil temperature at Georgiaweather.net.