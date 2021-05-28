Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Lordstown, Apple, Costco, Zoom, Dell & more

By Michael Bloom
CNBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley maintains Johnson & Johnson as overweight. BTIG initiates Nikola and Plug Power as buy. Bank of America reiterates Salesforce as a top pick. Citi reiterates Dell as a top pick. RBC reiterates its outperform rating Zoom. Benchmark upgrades Advanced Micro Devices to buy from hold. Deutsche Bank initiates...

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btig#Plug Power#Bank Of America#Citi#Rbc#Advanced Micro Devices#Lordstown Motors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Dell
News Break
Costco
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
StocksCNBC

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Amazon, Netflix, FedEx, Coinbase & more

Morgan Stanley reiterates General Motors as overweight. Wolfe upgrades Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and Carnival to outperform from peer perform. Goldman Sachs initiates Maxr Technologies as buy. Stephens reiterates FedEx as overweight. Canaccord initiates Coinbase as buy. JPMorgan initiates Cleveland-Cliffs as overweight and transferred coverage of U.S. Steel as underweight. Morgan...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lordstown Motors, Oatly, Square and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lordstown Motors — The electric truck maker's stock fell more than 15% midday after announcing CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez resigned. The moves came just days after Lordstown said it had substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern due to challenges funding the production of its vehicles.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Raymond James raised Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) price target from $75 to $82. Nutrien shares fell 1.1% to trade at $63.05 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse lifted the price target on Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) from $44 to $46. Bank of America shares fell 0.3% to trade at $41.25 on Tuesday.
StocksForexTV.com

Biogen stock heads for biggest weekly rally in more than 2 decades, UBS analyst targets more gains

Shares of Biogen Inc. dropped 4.1% in afternoon trading Friday, to pull back from a six-year high, but UBS analyst Colin Bristow seems room for further gains to a record close. Even with the pullback, the stock has rocketed 39.0% this week, which would be the biggest weekly gain since it ran up 56.3% during the week ending Dec. 23, 1999, after the Food and Drug Administration approved the biotechnology company’s Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm. Bristow upgraded Biogen to buy from neutral, saying “like it or not, Aduhelm is going to get used.” He raised his stock price target to $463, which is 5.6% above the March 20, 2015 record close of $438.43, from $311. “We acknowledge there has and will continue to be physician/payor pushback but our doc checks indicate patient-led demand is already extremely high, with even bearish clinicians acknowledging there will be significant use (even if not under their own care),” Bristow wrote in a note to clients. The stock has run up 62.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
ElectronicsGamespot

Prime Day Laptop Deals: Razer, Apple, Dell, And More

Amazon Prime Day has been officially confirmed for June 21-22, which means there's just a few days left until the retailer's biggest sale outside of Black Friday. Prime Day is a great time to shop for some new tech, making it an opportunity to upgrade your personal computing situation. We've rounded up the best Prime Day laptop deals ahead of the two-day event, with some amazing deals already on offer before Amazon discounts more for its big sale.
StocksNBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Clover Health, Campbell Soup, Lordstown Motors & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Clover Health (CLOV), Wendy's (WEN) – The two stocks extended their gains in premarket trading, after surging yesterday on increased social media attention. Clover – a seller of health-care insurance that went public via a SPAC deal in October – has risen for the past six days, capped by a nearly 86% surge Tuesday. It soared 24.2% in premarket action, while Wendy's – up nearly 26% in yesterday's trading – added another 4.3% this morning.
ComputersPosted by
Benzinga

What Analysts Think Of Apple WWDC's First Day, Including iOS 15 And Privacy

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) commenced its Worldwide Developers Conference, also known as WWDC21, on Monday, presenting online for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts, of course, paid attention. “iOS 15 was introduced and is very focused around new device privacy protections, various notifications/lock screen changes, and...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

With Apple Stock Volatility Lower, Here's A Bull Call Spread Option Idea

Apple (AAPL) stock had a bullish close on Friday and is holding above the all-important 200-day moving average. Implied volatility on Apple stock is 21.6%, which is the lowest level we've seen in the last 12 months. That means options are cheap compared with the previous 12 months. A Way...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

NextDecade stock more than doubles in 2 days after back-to-back bullish analyst calls

Shares of NextDecade Corp. skyrocketed 56.0% in morning trading, putting them on track to break the record one-day gain that was set the previous session, after Evercore ISI analyst Sean Morgan turned bullish on the liquefied natural-gas (LNG) company and tripled the price target. Trading volume ballooned to 42.4 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 1.3 million shares. The stock was headed for the highest close since January 2020. Morgan upgraded NextDecade to outperform, after being at in line for a little over a year, while boosting his stock price target to $9 from $3. That...
BusinessCNBC

Top analyst Toni Sacconaghi on Apple's outlook and Tesla exec departure

Toni Sacconaghi, senior research analyst at Bernstein, joined "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to discuss what he thought about the new features Apple introduced at its 2021 Worldwide Developer Conference and how the markets may react. He also discusses Tesla's head of semi division Jerome Giullen leaving the company.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Zoom Stock Jumped on Friday

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) jumped sharply on Friday. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the stock was up about 4.5%. Shares of the video collaboration platform specialist were likely up for two primary reasons. First, the broader market was up nicely on Friday -- especially many growth stocks like Zoom. Second, Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, which grew in popularity in 2020 when the exchange-traded fund crushed the market as it bet heavily on innovative and fast-growing companies, reportedly purchased over 96,000 shares of the company on Thursday. This news may have helped spark interest from more investors.
StocksStreet.Com

Why This Analyst Is Picking Salesforce Over Zoom

Still feeling that Zoom (ZM) - Get Report burnout?. The company posted earnings. TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted that Zoom said non-GAAP for the three months ending in April were pegged at $1.32 per share, a five-fold increase from the same period last year as revenues surged 191% to $956.2 million as its customer base of companies with more than 10 employers rose 87% to just under 500,000.