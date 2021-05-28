Sepio Capital LP Invests $242,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.