Sepio Capital LP Invests $242,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Other institutional investors and...

www.modernreaders.com
