I guess you learn something new everyday. According to an article in Newsweek, this months full moon has a name, a "strawberry moon." C'mon, for real? Will it be red or pink? Not likely, it might be just plain old yellow or white looking. The color depends on the way light is scattered through the Earth's atmosphere. It's more likely to appear red or pink in higher latitudes of Europe. Well, high aspirations, low expectations I guess. I'm hoping for a "pink" moon.