Minnesota State

NOAA Minnesota Summer Outlook- Hotter Than Normal

By Laura Bradshaw
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 19 days ago
Time to make plans to head to the lake, a pool, or sprinkler in the back yard. NOAA has predicted that this Summer in Minnesota will be hotter than normal. We keep hearing from the Old Farmer's Almanac. And from this source we have heard predictions anywhere from cold and rainy, to hot and rainy, to hot and dry to anything inbetween. I'm thinking that maybe they don't really know and are covering all of the bases. I mean, one of them has to be right, right? (yes, I said right right).

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

