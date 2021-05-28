Cancel
California State

When Is a Co-Op Not a Co-Op? When Vested Interests in California Want to Keep Platform Workers From Having Power

By Yves Smith
naked capitalism
 19 days ago

Yves here. Naked Capitalism reader Josh Davis has been roused to Say Something about the bizarre California Assembly Bill 1319, which pretends to advance the interest of co-ops. But as Josh explains, no existing co-op would want to have anything to do with AB 1319’s federation of co-ops, since their envisaged co-ops don’t feature employee ownership or control! This bill is yet another vehicle for the continued oppression of platform workers, who have been starting to organize to get better pay and improved conditions.

www.nakedcapitalism.com
#Organized Labor#Labor Unions#California Assembly#Ab 1319#Geo#Uber Lyft#Assembly Bill 1319#Cooperatives#Seiu#Caviar#Clc
